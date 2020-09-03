Notebandi was an attack on farmers, labour, small businesses, says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi slams Modi government for destroying informal economy. (file photo)

Continuing his criticism of demonetisation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s ‘notebandi’ was actually an attack on “India’s poor, farmers, labour and small businessmen”. It was also an attack on India’s unorganised economy, Rahul Gandhi said in the second part of his video series on Indian economy. On 8 November 2016, PM Modi had announced that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 will no longer be valid as the government looked to cracked down upon black money. It also gave a push to digital payments and cashless economy. Speaking on the same, Rahul Gandhi said that “cashless” is actually “labour-farmer-small businessmen-less” India.