Note ban highly ethical, not political, asserts Arun Jaitley

By: | Published: November 18, 2018 4:22 AM

FM Arun Jaitley and MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal.

arun jaitley, shivraj singh chouhan, madhya pradesh, demonetisationFM Arun Jaitley and MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal.

Union finance minister Arun Jaitley Saturday defended demonetisation, saying it was a “highly ethical” move and not a political one. His statement comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi engaged in a war of words during their respective election rallies over the decision suddenly announced in November 2016 to junk a bulk of the currency in circulation.

“It was a highly ethical move,” Jaitley told reporters in Bhopal in response to a query over demonetisation. “It was not a political move.” He was speaking after releasing the BJP’s manifesto ahead of the November 28 Madhya Pradesh Assembly election.

The minister said demonetisation has increased the tax return filings and also increased the revenue of the states and the Centre immensely. Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday criticised the government over demonetisation, saying it was the “biggest scam” of India. Addressing a rally in Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh ahead of the second phase of voting on November 20, Modi claimed people did not have issues with demonetisation, but “only a family”. The PM claimed the Congress was “worried” that he took away all the money its “minions and friends” had stashed under their beds and in sacks in one stroke. Modi had said his government was investing the money recovered post-demonetisation on carrying out public works and funding welfare schemes.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Note ban highly ethical, not political, asserts Arun Jaitley
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition