‘Not welcome’: Noida village adopted by minister Mahesh Sharma bars entry for BJP members

Farmers of a Greater Noida village have barred BJP members from entering the area after their crops were destroyed by the local administration and they could not reach MP and Union minister Mahesh Sharma. The people have put up a board at the entry of Kachera village in Badalpur saying BJP leaders are not allowed.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the board was put on Sunday after employees of an infra firm and officials from the local administration allegedly destroyed their crops. Tejinder Nagar, a farmer and resident of Kachera village, spoke to IE and said that five days ago, around 25-30 excavators destroyed the crops the villagers had sown six months ago.

“A force of around 100 policemen had made a perimeter around the tractors so that no villager could disrupt the work,” he said, adding that when they raised questions, they were greeted with lathis.

According to the report, the realty group had purchased the land in 2005-06. But no development activities were carried out by the firm and the farmers continued farming on the land, a farmer told IE. However, the group reclaimed the land on Sunday and damaged the crops without any prior notice, the report said citing villagers.

The villagers tried to reach out to Union Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma, who has adopted the village, to resolve the issue but his phone was switched off and he did not respond to the urgent letters, the report said. “Out of desperation and anger, we have installed this signboard, which clearly states that no member of the ruling party is allowed here. Sharma adopted this village only for namesake,” Ranveer Singh said.

However, Sharma dismissed the signboard and claimed that it was a political move by the opposition. “I know my village very well. This is the work of a single individual who is politically motivated,” he said.

Defending the administration’s move, sub-divisional magistrate Anjani Kumar Singh said that many villagers had willingly sold their land for the housing project, and received compensation.