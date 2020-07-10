‘Not the car that toppled’: Akhilesh Yadav takes potshots at Yogi Adityanath over gangster Vikas Dubey’s encounter

Gangster Vikas Dubey has been killed in an encounter, a day after he was arrested in Ujjain.
Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav has raised questions over the encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey. In a tweet shared on Friday morning, Yadav alleged that it was not the vehicle carrying the gangster that overturned, but it appeared to be a staged one to shield the Yogi Adityanath government.
“It is not the car that overturned, it is the government which has saved itself from getting toppled with fear of secrets being revealed,” he tweeted in Hindi hours after Vikas Dubey was killed.
Vikas Dubey was being taken to Kanpur from Ujjain by the UP STF. According to the Uttar Pradesh police, one of the cars of the cavalcade in which he was sitting turned turtle and the gangster tried to flee. Police asked Dubey to surrender but he fired at the policemen. He was killed in retaliatory firing by police.
Dubey was arrested on Thursday from Ujjain, a week after he killed 8 UP Police cops who had gone to arrest him at his Bikru village near Kanpur. Dubey was on the run since July 3. The gangster was nabbed after he was spotted at the Mahakaleshwar temple.
Dubey was named in at least 60 cases. Police had gone to arrested him in a fresh attempt to murder case. Police had announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for information leading to his arrest. It was expected that Dubey’s arrest would prove key in exposing the alleged politician-police-mafia nexus.
