Not sure if we could still address Droupadi Murmu informally, say friends back home

By Arabinda Mishra

With Droupadi Murmu set to take oath as the first tribal President of the country on Monday, her neighbours and friends back home are confused over how to address their amigo the next time they meet her. Ramachandra Murmu, a farmer of Uparbeda village in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, said everyone in the president-elect’s hometown is proud of her achievements, “but I am not sure if I should use ‘tu’ (informal address) or ‘aap’ (address with respect) when we talk next”.



Ramachandra, who was her classmate in Government Upper Primary School in Uparbeda, recalled that the two would often shared food from the same plate on the school campus. “We all took part in sporting activities together. All these year, I have used ‘tu’ to address her. Things have changed now. I am not sure if I can use ‘tu’ for the first citizen of India. How can a farmer be on equal terms with the President,” he said, taking a break from his field work. Talking more about Murmu, he said, “Her family had landed property, which did not generate revenue. She was a simple and amicable girl who wore the same frock to school.”



Another friend, Govind Majhi, said that he had last met Murmu when she was the governor of Jharkhand “She had visited my home as the governor of Jharkhand, Back then, we conversed like we always did. She is a very down-to-earth person. There was no formality involved. Now, however, I am not so sure. I don’t know if I could talk informally with the country’s president,” he said. Majhi also looked back on their school days with fondness, and said, “She was among the brightest students in school. I had to drop out due to poverty. She would often invite me to her home for lunch. I remember having ‘pakhal bhaat’ at her place.”



Born to a Santhal family in 1958, Murmu studied in Government Upper Primary School in Uparbeda till Class 7 and then moved to Bhubaneswar Government Girl’s High School. She graduated from Ramadevi Women’s College.Her college mate, Suchitra Samal, said the president-elect was the same person that she was when they met the first time.“I was pleasantly surprised when she called me two days ago. I wasn’t expecting a call from her amid her busy schedule. I had wished her earlier on her success,” Samal said. Samal along with Dangi Murmu had visited Droupadi at Jharkhand Raj Bhavan some years ago.“We had a fun time reminiscing old days. We talked a lot, teased each other and shared updates from our lives. Droupadi was her usual, cool and composed self,” said Dangi. Samal hopes to get an invitation from the Rashtrapati Bhavan soon.“Let her settle down, we will go and meet her there,” she added.