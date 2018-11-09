Not speaking to Taliban, India only part of Afghan-controlled peace process: MEA

“We will participate in any process which is consistent with the policy we have for Afghanistan,” Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Ministry of External Affairs Friday clarified that its participation at a multilateral conference on Afghanistan in Moscow is in sync with its Afghan policy, adding that it will not hold talks with Taliban. MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India will be part of any peace process which is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled, adding that two former diplomats sent to the Russia hosted meeting were acting in “non-official” capacity.

“We will participate in any process which is consistent with the policy we have for Afghanistan… It was decided by the government that our participation will be at non-official level,” Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Speaking on India’s participation of Taliban in the meeting, Kumar said,”where did we say that there will be talks with Taliban. We did not say that.”

Earlier, India sent two former diplomats to the meeting which was attended by representatives from several countries and the Taliban.

The meeting was initially scheduled for September 4, however, it was called off after Afghanistan pulled out of it. India had also declined an invitation to the meeting at that time.

“In our policy on Afghanistan which we have articulated and which has been consistent for quite sometime that we will be supportive of any process in Afghanistan is a party to the process,” Kumar said further.

PTI quoting sources reported that India sent Amar Sinha and TCA Raghavan as non-official participants for Friday’s meeting. While Sinha served as India’s Ambassador to Afghanistan, Raghvan was a former Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan.