Not so ‘crazy’: Why Anand Mahindra wants you to dance around the house like an idiot today

On Sunday, Mahindra shared a Whatsapp message reading, “Never underestimate the healing power of listening to your favourite music on full blast while dancing around the house like an idiot.”

Are you in pain? Mahindra group chief Anand Mahindra, who never fails to amuse Twitterati, has an idea that will heal your pain. Believe it or not, but Mahindra says “I guarantee it work”. On Sunday, Mahindra shared a Whatsapp message reading, “Never underestimate the healing power of listening to your favourite music on full blast while dancing around the house like an idiot.”

The Corporate leader also quipped people may imagine him as a “cazy old man” for dancing around the house as crazy old man but he has done this in his room and “there’s is nothing it can’t heal”.

“I know I take the risk of people imagining me doing this & presuming I’m a crazy old man, but I confess, even if not around the house, I’ve definitely done this in my room.. Try it: I guarantee it works. There’s nothing it can’t heal. Especially on a Sunday. #whatsappwonderbox,” Mahindra tweeted.

I know I take the risk of people imagining me doing this & presuming I’m a crazy old man, but I confess, even if not around the house, I’ve definitely done this in my room.. Try it: I guarantee it works. There’s nothing it can’t heal. Especially on a Sunday. #whatsappwonderbox pic.twitter.com/PKCNooRXuW — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 3, 2018

Mahindra keeps Twitterati engaged with his often witty and interesting posts.

In February this year, he tweeted a post with a van overladen with eggs, with a man sitting on the spare wheel ensuring that none of the eggs are lost in transit. As part of the tweet he advises his Indian design team in jest to never forget the unique and unpredictable customer applications in mind before they decide to delete the rear mounted spare wheel from any of their commercial use cars.

A message to our auto styling team: Before you decide to delete a rear-mounted spare wheel on any of our vehicles, please do keep some unique & unpredictable customer applications in mind!! pic.twitter.com/seSHxTci4L — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 14, 2018

In January, Mahindra shared a small but amusing clip of a man riding a bike through a banana plantation while he is transporting huge packets of bananas tied to the bike and strung on a cable wire above him. He finds the innovation so amazing that he calls it a ‘kela-konveyor’. Mahindra dubbed the innovation as ‘frugal and appropriate’.

Got this clip of a commendable exercise in jugaad. A Banana-Bike Brigade? Or better still a Kela-Konveyor? We have a Material Handling Company in the Group- Mahindra Tsubaki-but have to admit I don’t think they have created anything so frugal & appropriate!! pic.twitter.com/2FMaFnSSO0 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 2, 2018

Mahindra was so impressed by this man and his product that he took to Twitter and a number of twitterati vied with each other to give a suitable name for the Kela-Konveyor. The flood of names was so good that it made Mahindra take to Twitter again and say that their efforts were of such sterling nature that they were giving him an inferiority complex.