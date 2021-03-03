‘Not sedition’: Supreme Court dismisses petition against Farooq Abdullah over China remark

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition against Jammu and Kashmir MP Farooq Abdullah, saying expression of views that are different from government opinion cannot be termed “sedition”. “Expression of views which are dissent and different from government opinion cannot be termed as seditious,” the SC said.

The top court said that the petitioner failed to substantiate his allegation that Farooq Abdullah had sought the help of China and Pakistan against India on Article 370 on special status for Jammu and Kashmir. The court slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on the petitioner. The petition against Abdullah was filed after he protested against the Centre’s move to end special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also said that Article 370 will be restored with help from China.

In October 2020, Farooq Abdullah said that China had never accepted the abrogation of Article 370 and whatever was happening in Ladakh because of the Centre’s move in J&K. Speaking to India Today, the NC chief said: “Whatever they (China) are doing at LAC in Ladakh all because of the abrogation of Article 370, which they never accepted. I am hopeful that with their support, Article 370 will be restored in J&K,” Abdullah said.