Not running for any post; my fight is to end drug trade system: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu today said that he is not in contention for any post and his fight is to rid Punjab of the system being run by Mafias in connivance with some politicians. Sidhu also said that he will end this system to bring back the glory of Punjab.

“A system which could not give justice to our Guru and could not punish the big fishes involved in drug trade needs to be demolished. I categorically state that I’m not running for any post and it’s either this system will stay or Navjot Singh Sidhu,” said Sidhu in a tweet.

He claimed that the system has acted like a termite in the progress of Punjab, and said there was urgent need for reforms. “The fight is to change this system which has eroded Punjab like termites and is being run by Mafias in connivance of mischievous politicians. This system cries for a change and reforms as the glory of Punjab has been annihilated by the nexus of Few political leaders and Mafia,” he said.

Sidhu’s comment came two days after he said that the people of Punjab will elect their chief minister and not the Congress high command. Sidhu has been caught saying on camera in the past that the Congress party should have made him, not Charanjit Singh Channi, the CM of the state as a successor to Captain Amarinder Singh.

The Congress is the ruling party in Punjab and had made Channi the chief minister months before the poll. While the election schedule for the state assembly elections has been announced, the Congress party has not announced its next CM face. Voting in Punjab will be held in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.