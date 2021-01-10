  • MORE MARKET STATS

‘Not right to obstruct anyone’: Manohar Khattar on farmers vandalising venue of ‘kisan mahapanchayat’

By: |
January 10, 2021 8:18 PM

Khattar alleged that the Congress party and Communists had a major role to play behind such incidents.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal KhattarHaryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said such an act of protesters had defamed farmers. (Photo credit: ANI)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has hit out at protesting farmers who vandalised the venue of a proposed ‘kisan mahapanchayat’ programme saying it is not right to obstruct anyone who wants to speak. Khattar, who was scheduled to address people in Karnal’s Kaimla village to highlight the benefits of three farms laws passed by the Parliament, said that India has a strong democracy and no one was ever stopped from expressing his views.

“Our nation has a very strong democratic setup. This allows everyone to express his or her view. We have never stopped anybody from doing this. These alleged farmers and leaders have been giving statements and were never stopped. Despite COVID, we made arrangements for the safety and security of those protesting against the new agri laws. But it is not right to obstruct someone who wants to speak,” the Haryana chief minister said while speaking at a press conference later.

Related News

He said that such an act of protesters had defamed farmers and people will not tolerate violation of provisions given by Dr BR Ambedkar. “This incident has sent a bigger message to people than what I had intended to give. Our farmers do not have such a nature. They can be less educated but still, they are sensible,” Khattar said.

Khattar alleged that the Congress party and Communists had a major role to play behind such incidents. “The Congress party attempted to finish democracy in 1975. At that time people threw them out of power,” Khattar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He also blamed Bharatiya Kisan Union chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni, whose video has been circulating from two days ago, for instigating people. “They cannot spread their wings through these agitations. I condemn today’s incident,” the chief minister said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Not right to obstruct anyone Manohar Khattar on farmers vandalising venue of kisan mahapanchayat’
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1EC issues directions to ensure smooth conduct of assembly polls
2Maharashtra govt reduces security cover of Devendra Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray
3UP govt demotes 4 additional district info officers after their promotions found illegal