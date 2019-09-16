‘Not right to keep waiting anymore’: Uddhav Thackeray sets ball rolling on Ayodhya poll rhetoric

Thackeray’s increased mentions of the Ram Temple comes just ahead of the Assembly polls in the state scheduled for later this year.

Even as the Supreme Court continues to hear the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title-suit case on a daily basis, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that his party workers have been asked to prepare to lay the first brick for Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Thackeray said their hopes have increased with “all that the government was doing” under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also said that it was “not right to keep waiting” for the construction of Ram temple anymore.

“Our Shivsainiks have been asked to prepare to lay the first brick for Ram Temple, our hopes have increased with all that the government is doing, it’s not right to keep waiting anymore,” Thackeray was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. This is the second time in just weeks that Shiv Sena chief has expressed confidence that Ram Temple would be built under Prime Minister Modi.

Earlier this month, Uddhav Thackeray shared the dais with the Prime Minister at an event organised to mark the laying of the foundation stone for three metro lines in Mumbai. Addressing the gathering there, he had made a similar remark and said: “I am assuring you in the presence of Prime Minister that Ram Mandir will be built under his leadership in Ayodhya.” Shiv Sena chief further said that all those things which he had been promising to implement for so many years have now been fulfilled by PM Modi.

“I am proud that Article 370 has been abrogated. This promise has been fulfilled. I am sure that we will build the Ram temple in Ayodhya,” Thackeray said. The confidence of BJP supporters has shot up after Prime Minister Modi abrogated special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370. This was one of the key promises that BJP and Shiv Sena had been making for decades.

While the BJP was expected to act on Article 370 — it figured prominently in its election manifesto for Lok Sabha elections — that the government would remove this so soon was not anticipated. With the abolition of special status to Jammu and Kashmir and triple talaq, Modi dared to go where no politician could in the past, considering the possible political repercussions. These bold moves of Modi have sent a signal that his government can deliver on its promises. Ayodhya dispute is currently before the Supreme Court which is hearing the matter on a daily basis.

Prime Minister Modi has maintained on several occasions that the matter is before the Supreme Court and his government would wait for the court to arrive at a conclusion. Thackeray’s increased mentions of the Ram Temple comes just ahead of the Assembly polls in the state scheduled for later this year. The issue has acted as a plank for the party’s campaigns several times in the past.