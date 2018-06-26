Not only emergency, BJP should also remember Gujarat riots, Babri demolition, says Asaduddin Owaisi

He also alleged there was an “undeclared emergency” under the present NDA rule. (File image: PTI)

Taking a swipe at BJP over 43rd anniversary of imposition of emergency, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi today it should also remember other events such as the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, Gujarat riots, and demolition of the Babri masjid.

“BJP is remembering Emergency after 43 years and I hope, I expect that they will live up to the responsibility of remembering 2002 Gujarat, they will remember December 6 demolition of Babri masjid and also the genocide of Sikhs and the assassination of father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi,” he told reporters here.

Charging both Congress and BJP with failure to deliver the goods, he said regional parties would play an important

role after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

On his reported comments that Muslims should vote for Muslim candidates, Owaisi said wanted his party candidates, who also included non-Muslims, to be successful and he asked Muslims to take part in politics.

Observing that number of Muslim candidates contesting elections was coming down, he claimed that Muslim political marginalisation is taking place as per a conspiracy.”BJP does not give tickets to Muslims. Congress is also doing janeudharu politics’ now. As per a deliberate conspiracy, Muslim political marginalisation is taking place… that is why I said you (Muslims) participate in politics,” he added.