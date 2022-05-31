Not much difference, quips CM Yogi Adityanath, on Akhilesh Yadav’s ‘student once mistook me for Rahul Gandhi’ anecdote

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday took a dig at Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav over an anecdote shared by the latter on the Uttar Pradesh assembly.Speaking in the House on the issue of education, Akhilesh recalled an incident of a student mistaking him for Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Reacting to his predecessor’s remark, Adityanath pointed out that there was actually no difference between the two leaders as one criticises India abroad while the other criticises UP outside the state.

Saying that since children are innocent, the student might have mistaken Akhilesh for Rahul after putting in some thought behind it. Adityanath’s remarks came during the budget discussion in the UP State Assembly. Soon after the UP CM’s remarks, the Treasury benches broke into laughter.

“There is not much difference between them (Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav)…while one criticises the country abroad, the other one flays UP outside the state,” the chief minister said in the presence of Akhilesh Yadav.

On Monday, Yadav had said that during a school visit, a child had mistaken him for Rahul Gandhi.

As the members of the Treasury Benches started laughing, Akhilesh hit back saying, “They are not sad about the level of education in the state, but because I took the name of the Congress leader.” Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav alliance were no match for BJP in the 2017 State Assembly polls.

Both the parties went their separate ways in this state assembly election. Congress fought on its own. SP went to the polls after stitching alliances with regional parties. While SP performed well, Congress failed miserably.