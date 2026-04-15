Tata Motors on Tuesday rolled out its 10th lakh commercial vehicle from the Lucknow plant. The occasion marked 34 years of the company’s operations in Uttar Pradesh. The milestone unit, a zero-emission electric bus, was flagged off by CM Yogi Adityanath and Tata Chairperson N Chandrasekaran at a ceremony held in Lucknow on April 15. Adityanath said the achievement showed the state’s growing industrial strength and called it a key step toward positioning Uttar Pradesh as a global manufacturing hub.

The Lucknow plant was set up in 1992 and it manufactures trucks and buses across multiple powertrains, including battery-electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The plant has an annual production capacity of over one lakh units.

CM Yogi Adityanath described the event as “a moment of immense pride and joy”, marking Tata Motors’ 34-year journey at the facility. “Today is a moment of immense pride and joy for all of us. In its illustrious 34-year journey, Tata Motors has launched its 10 lakhth bus from its Lucknow plant,” he stated while congratulating the Tata Group and employees. He emphasised that the rollout “reflects the growing industrial strength of the state”, calling it “not merely an industrial milestone but a launchpad for a historic journey that will help establish India and Uttar Pradesh as a global manufacturing hub”.

उत्तर प्रदेश के साथ टाटा ग्रुप की साझेदारी सिर्फ निवेश तक सीमित नहीं है, ये साझेदारी विश्वास की, विकास की और 'नए भारत के नए उत्तर प्रदेश' की समृद्धि को एक नई ऊंचाई तक पहुंचाने की है… pic.twitter.com/dNwU40UNrL — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 15, 2026

Tata Group Chairman outlines ambitious expansion

On the day of the milestone achievement, Chandrasekaran projected doubling production to 20 lakh vehicles from Lucknow within five years. “I’m very sure that the 20th lakh vehicles will happen within the next five years because there is a lot of growth,” he affirmed, detailing shifts to CNG, electric, and future hydrogen-powered buses and trucks. Chandrasekaran praised the plant as embodying “a journey of partnership and trust between the Tata Group and the state of Uttar Pradesh.”

The Chairperson further highlighted the Tata Group’s expanding presence in Uttar Pradesh, noting that TCS currently employs around 20,000 people in the state, a number expected to rise to 40,000 soon. Overall, the group employs about 30,000 people in UP, including 5,000 at Tata Motors. Chandrasekaran added that the group is also undertaking water body regeneration initiative in Mathura, skill development programmes and the establishing an AI Centre of Excellence in Gorakhpur.

EV push drives record FY2026 sales

On the business front, Tata Motors posted record performance in FY2026, with passenger vehicle wholesales rising 14% year-on-year to 631,387 units, up from 5,53,585 units in FY2025. This is the first time Tata Motors has crossed the 6,00,000 sales mark in a single fiscal or calendar year. The company’s electric vehicle portfolio continued to drive growth. Its six-model EV lineup, the largest among mass-market automakers, recorded 92,120 units in FY2026, a 43% year-on-year jump from 64,276 units in FY2025. This also surpassed its previous high of 73,833 units achieved in FY2024.