In a political transition that has redrawn Tamil Nadu’s electoral landscape, the 2026 Assembly election has resulted in a high number of crorepati candidates coming to power. As per electoral analysis done by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Tamil Nadu Election Watch, the results of the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly elections paint a picture of rising wealth among candidates.

Alongside the surge in the number of crorepatis, another notable trend pointed out by ADR’s latest reports has been the surge in the number of candidates with serious criminal cases.

An analysis of winning candidates based on affidavits filed before the Election Commission showed that out of 233 winning candidates analysed, 193 are crorepatis while 126 have declared criminal cases against themselves.

The ADR has compiled the data using self-sworn affidavits that candidates submitted to the EC during nominations.

The 2026 mandate was led by actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which emerged as the single-largest party with 108 seats, followed by the DMK with 59 and AIADMK with 47 seats.

While TVK emerged as the party with the highest number of votes, it also secured the position as the party with the third-highest number of crorepatis.

Wealth concentration surges among victorious candidates

In a notable development, the concentration of wealth among Tamil Nadu’s elected representatives has jumped dramatically from the previous state assembly elections conducted in 2021.

The total declared assets of winning candidates stand at nearly Rs 11,265 crore, while the average assets per winner have jumped to Rs 48.35 crore, almost four times the Rs 12.27 crore average recorded in the 2021 Assembly elections.

ADR data shows 83% of analysed winners are crorepatis.The wealth distribution among winners also highlights the widening concentration of money in electoral politics:

75 winners possess assets above Rs 10 crore

36 winners have assets between Rs 5 crore and Rs 10 crore

82 winners declared assets between Rs 1 crore and Rs 5 crore

Only nine winners reported assets below Rs 20 lakh

TN Elections 2026: Wealth of Winners — A Party-wise Breakdown Big Picture Party Wealth Richest 10 Wealth Trend 83% Winners Are Crorepatis 193 Crorepati MLAs of 233 Rs 48 Cr Avg Wealth Per Winner Rs 11,265 Cr Total Declared Assets Key Finding 4 in 5 winning MLAs are crorepatis in Tamil Nadu 2026 Of the 233 winning candidates analysed by ADR, 193 declared assets exceeding Rs 1 crore. The average wealth per winner stood at Rs 48.35 crore — nearly 4x the Rs 12.27 crore average from 2021. Combined declared wealth of all winners: Rs 11,265 crore. Asset Bracket Distribution — 233 Winners Rs 1–5 Crore 35% 82 MLAs Rs 10 Crore+ 32% 75 MLAs Rs 5–10 Crore 16% 36 MLAs Rs 20L–1 Crore 13% 31 MLAs Below Rs 20L 4% 9 MLAs Party Crorepatis % Crore Avg Assets AIADMK 47 seats 44 / 47 94% Rs 152 Cr DMK 59 seats 57 / 59 97% Rs 14 Cr TVK 108 seats 77 / 107 72% Rs 27 Cr INC 5 seats 5 / 5 100% Rs 17 Cr PMK 4 seats 4 / 4 100% Rs 22 Cr DMDK 1 seat 1 / 1 100% Rs 94 Cr AMMK 1 seat 1 / 1 100% Rs 21 Cr BJP 1 seat 1 / 1 100% Rs 17 Cr IUML 2 seats 2 / 2 100% Rs 4 Cr CPI 2 seats 1 / 2 50% Rs 4 Cr VCK 2 seats 0 / 2 0% Rs 89 L CPI(M) 2 seats 0 / 2 0% Rs 68 L AIADMK tops in average assets despite opposition status (Rs 152 Cr/winner). DMK leads in crorepati % at 97%. TVK’s 30 winners declared assets under Rs 1 Cr. # Candidate Party Total Assets 1 Lalgudi, Tiruchirappalli Leemarose Martin AIADMK Rs 5,863 Cr 2 Perambur, Chennai ** C. Joseph Vijay TVK Rs 648 Cr 3 Villivakkam, Chennai Aadhav Arjuna TVK Rs 534 Cr 4 Ambasamudram, Tirunelveli Dr. Esakki Subaya AIADMK Rs 419 Cr 5 Pollachi, Coimbatore K. Nithyanandhan DMK Rs 170 Cr 6 Tirunelveli Murughan R.S. TVK Rs 158 Cr 7 Manachanallur, Tiruchirappalli Kathiravan S. DMK Rs 153 Cr 8 Velachery, Chennai Kumar R. TVK Rs 117 Cr 9 Pallavaram, Chengalpattu J. Kamatchi TVK Rs 108 Cr 10 Kangayam, Tiruppur N.S.N. Nataraj AIADMK Rs 99 Cr ** C. Joseph Vijay won from two constituencies (Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East). Assets counted once. Poorest winner: Thahira (TVK, Ranipet) — Rs 33,000 total declared assets. Source: ADR / ECI affidavits. 2011 Rs 3.98 Cr Avg per MLA 2016 Rs 8.21 Cr Avg per MLA +106% vs 2011 2021 Rs 12.27 Cr Avg per MLA +49% vs 2016 2026 Rs 48.35 Cr Avg per Winner +294% vs 2021 Steepest Jump on Record Average winner wealth nearly 4x in a single election cycle Average declared assets jumped from Rs 12.27 crore in 2021 to Rs 48.35 crore in 2026 — a 294% surge in five years. This outpaces every previous cycle: the 2011-to-2016 jump was 106% and 2016-to-2021 was just 49%. The 2026 surge is the sharpest in TN electoral history. Two Extremes in One Party TVK: the party of billionaires and near-paupers alike TVK produced the second-richest winner (C. Joseph Vijay, Rs 648 Cr) and three of the five poorest. Thahira (Ranipet) declared Rs 33,000 in total assets. Sivakumar K. (Perambalur) declared Rs 1.96 lakh. All 30 TVK winners below the crorepati threshold are largely from reserved constituencies. Source: Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) | ECI self-sworn affidavits | 233 of 234 winners analysed | Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, April 23, 2026 Express InfoGenIE | Financial Express

Among major parties, DMK and AIADMK had the highest concentration of crorepati winners. However, AIADMK winners emerged as the wealthiest on average. ADR estimates the average assets of AIADMK winners at Rs 152.89 crore, far ahead of TVK’s Rs 27.09 crore average and DMK’s Rs 14.34 crore.

The richest winners

The richest winning candidate in Tamil Nadu was AIADMK’s Leemarose Martin from Lalgudi, who declared total assets worth Rs 5,863 crore. TVK’s Vijay, who won both Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East, declared assets worth Rs 648 crore. Villivakkam winner Aadhav Arjuna (of TVK) followed with declared assets of Rs 534 crore.

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ADR’s list of the top asset holders among winning candidates includes:

Leemarose Martin (AIADMK, Lalgudi) – Rs 5,863 crore

C. Joseph Vijay (TVK, Perambur/Tiruchirappalli East) -Rs 648 crore

Aadhav Arjuna (TVK, Villivakkam) – Rs 534 crore

Dr Esakki Subaya (AIADMK, Ambasamudram) – Rs 419 crore

K. Nithyanandhan (DMK, Pollachi) – Rs 170 crore

The filings also show Vijay declared the highest income among winning candidates in income tax returns for FY25, with a total disclosed income of Rs 184 crore.

The other end of Tamil Nadu’s political spectrum

At the opposite end, several winners declared extremely modest assets. TVK’s Thahira from Ranipet emerged as the least wealthy winner, declaring assets of just Rs 33,000.

Other low-asset winners included:

Sivakumar K. (TVK, Perambalur SC) — Rs 1.96 lakh

Marimuthu K. (CPI, Thiruthuraipoondi SC) — Rs 7.16 lakh

Ravisankar M. (TVK, Thuraiyur SC) — Rs 11 lakh

Women remain underrepresented

ADR’s analysis also shows women continue to remain significantly underrepresented in the Assembly. Only 23 out of 233 analysed winners roughly 10% are women, though this marks an improvement over 2021 when women accounted for 5% of MLAs.

The report further found that 60% of winning candidates possess graduate-level education or higher qualifications, while 21% of winners are aged between 25 and 40 years.

A new political era, old structural patterns

Tamil Nadu’s 2026 verdict may have ushered in a generational political transition led by TVK, but the financial and criminal profiles of the state’s winning candidates suggest that the deeper structure of electoral politics remains largely unchanged.

The election has produced a legislature where wealth is heavily concentrated and criminal cases continue to shadow a majority of representatives, a trend that is now becoming increasingly visible across major state assemblies.