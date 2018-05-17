Not just tiffins, ‘Dabbawalas’ may soon deliver couriers, parcels

The ‘Dabbawalas’ may soon start delivering couriers and parcels. (Reuters)

The ‘Dabbawalas’ famous for delivering tiffins in Mumbai, may soon start delivering couriers and parcels as well. According to Mumbai Dabbawala Association spokesperson Subhash Talekar, they are very close to finalise the new project of delivering parcels within the city. He said the deal will be finalised within 15 days after discussing some issues with the members. “The main aim of this project is to increase the income of our members. In free time they can opt for this as we can deliver in shortest possible time as compared to companies involved in this area,” he said.

As of now, over 5,000 people are employed in the business of delivery of around two lakh tiffin boxes in Mumbai. Talekar said the association has already tied up with some e-commerce companies to deliver their products and also handle branding and advertising activities to increase the income of its members.

“We have to see whether we will be doing this service (couriers and parcels) after delivery of tiffins or before that as our core business is delivery of dabbas. we are also discussing the rates,” he said.

He added that the plan has already been implemented on a trial basis in some parts of the city. “We have to train our people and the association is also developing a mobile app for the purpose to trace and track the parcels,”he added.

As of now, Dabbawalas use local trains and bicycles for delivering tiffins.

At a session in Global Exhibition on services, he said that they will also be celebrating the wedding of Prince Harry of the British Royal family and Hollywood actor Meghan Markle in a special way. “We will be sending a gift to London…we met the Prince of Wales (Prince Charles) when he was here two years ago,” he said.