Not just Rahul Gandhi, Pakistan’s letter to UN on Kashmir mentions Haryana CM and BJP MLA too

A major controversy broke out on Wednesday with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pointing out that statements made by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi with regard to the situation in Kashmir had been used by Pakistan in their letter to the United Nations. Pakistan’s minister for human rights Shireen Mazari had written a letter to the United Nations alleging human rights violations in Kashmir. The letter has used not just the former Congress president’s quotes, but also mentions Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and BJP leader Vikram Saini.

After the Narendra Modi-led government scrapped the special status provided to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, Haryana CM Khattar had said at a public rally that “the path has now been cleared and we will bring brides from Kashmir.” Videos of the event showed that the BJP leader’s remarks had been made on a lighter note when he was trying to make a point about the low gender ratio in the state.

In Pakistan’s letter to the UN, these remarks of Khattar have been mentioned under a section ‘Gender-based violence as a weapon of war’. “Some people are now saying that as Kashmir is open, brides will be brought from there. But jokes apart, if [the gender] ratio is improved, there will be right balance in the society,” the letter quotes Khattar as saying.

Mentioning a video of Saini that surfaced on social media, the letter quotes him as saying “Muslim workers should rejoice in the new provisions. They can now marry the white-skinned women of Kashmir.”

On Wednesday, Union minister Prakash Javadekar had hit out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi saying that Pakistan was using his statements against India at the UN. The grand old party responded saying that Kashmir was always a part of India, and that they were united in their fight against Pakistan.

Earlier this week, the United Nations Security Council held a closed door meeting on the Kashmir issue. Pakistan found support in China, who asserted that Kashmir was a bilateral issue and neither party should take a decision unilaterally. But, a majority of the remaining members have backed India’s stand that the abrogation of Article 370 was an internal matter.