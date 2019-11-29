‘Not just her effigy, will burn her too’: Congress MLA stokes controversy with open threat to Pragya Thakur

Congress MLA from Rajgarh’s Biaora in Madhya Pradesh, Govardhan Dangi

A Congress MLA from Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh has threatened Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Bhopal Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur that he would “burn her alive” if she enters the state.

The controversial comments from the lawmaker came even as the Congress and its allies in the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) are set to move a censure motion in the Lok Sabha against Pragya Thakur for her remarks hailing Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, as a patriot. In Indore, Congress workers lodged a complaint of sedition against her.

Hitting out at Sadhvi Pragya, Congress legislator from Rajgarh’s Biaora in the Congress-ruled state, Govardhan Dangi said, “…We condemn this. We will not just burn her effigy, if she ever sets her foot here, we will burn her too.”

Sadhvi Pragya Thakur stirred a political storm by praising Nathuram Godse during a debate in Lok Sabha. Her remarks rocked the Lok Sabha on Thursday as Opposition leaders created a huge uproar and later staged a walkout.

Amid huge political backlash, the BJP soon got into damage control mode and banned her from attending BJP Parliamentary Party meetings in the remainder of the Winter session. BJP Working President JP Nadda also recommended Thakur’s removal from the consultative committee on defence, to which she was recently appointed.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condemned Thakur’s remarks in the Lower House and cleared his party’s position, saying the BJP condemns any philosophy which describes Mahatma Gandhi’s killer as a patriot.

Pragya Thakur, on the other hand, insisted that she was misquoted and said that her remarks in Lok Sabha were against the “insult” to revolutionary Udham Singh and not over the Godse reference. She also issued an apology in Lok Sabha. “My statements made in Parliament are being distorted. I respect Mahatma Gandhi’s contribution to the nation,” she said in a statement in Lok Sabha.