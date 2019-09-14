Not just a ‘golf-playing’ Governor, did more work than an elected govt: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik

Taking a dig at the detained leaders, Malik had said that they will have a brighter future in politics when they are released if “they have some brains” (PTI Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday said that he has done more work in the last one year than any elected government could do. Malik also claimed that he has managed to change the image of the gubernatorial post, which in public’s view does nothing for the public and just rests during the tenure.

Speaking at an event in Kathua, Malik said, “In the eyes of the country, Governor is a person who plays golf and does nothing for public, he/she just rests during their governorship. But the amount of work that we’ve done in last one year, I don’t think even an elected government does that much work.”

Jammu and Kashmir has been under an unprecedented lockdown since August 5 when the Centre scrapped Article 370 and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories. The state was placed under the Governor’s rule last year after the breakdown of BJP-PDP coalition government. Months later J&K was put under President’s rule.

Malik had justified the arrest of political leaders from J&K including former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti following the abrogation of special status to J&K. Taking a dig at the detained leaders, he said that they will have a brighter future in politics when they are released if “they have some brains”.

He had also slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his statement on the issue of Article 370 and said that he was acting like a political juvenile.

Malik had also called out the duplicity in the Congress stand on Kashmir. He said the public will not forgive the Congress for supporting Article 370 and will “beat them up with shoes”.

His statement triggered a backlash from Congress and other Opposition parties. Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury trained his guns at the Governor and claimed he was behaving like a BJP leader. He also demanded Malik be removed from the Governor’s post.