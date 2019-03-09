Not joining BJP, will continue to support Congress: Alpesh Thakor

By: | Updated: March 9, 2019 2:13 PM

Alpesh Thakor had joined the Congress just ahead of the Gujarat assembly polls in 2017. He had successfully contested from Radhanpur constituency in Patan district.

Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor is a prominent OBC leader.

Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor on Saturday rubbished media reports claiming that he was mulling to quit the grand old party and join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Thakor said that all such reports are false, adding that he will not switch over to the BJP in the run-up to the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“I am going to continue to fight for my people. I will stay in Congress and continue to support the Congress,” he said.

The clarification comes amid reports that he was upset with the functioning of the Congress’ state unit leadership and was mulling to to join the BJP. Recently, he had met Congress president Rahul Gandhi and conveyed his displeasure.

Thakor, however, admitted that he was angry with the leadership. He said that everyone liked power and he too was keen to become a minister because he is leading a group of people who needed a strong government.

According to reports, the BJP was hopeful of getting Thakor on board ahead of the general elections and had offered him a ministerial berth. Had Thakor, a firebrand OBS leader in the state, switched his loyalty, it would have come as an incentive for the BJP which is looking to repeat its 2014 performance of winning all the 26 parliamentary seats.

