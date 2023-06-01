scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Not Islam, Constitution in danger, says Asaduddin Owaisi

The BJP has alienated and marginalised Muslims more than ever, said Owaisi.

Written by India News Desk
Asaduddin Owaisi religious polarisation
Asaduddin Owaisi says the Muslim community was casting their vote out of fear of becoming second-class citizens. (File photo)

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday alleged there was no religious polarisation taking place in the country and that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was promoting a ‘hate agenda’. “Polarisation happens when there are two equal sides. In reality, there is a majoritarian hate agenda which the BJP is promoting,” he said while speaking at the India Today Conclave South 2023.

“It has alienated and marginalised Muslims more than ever,” Owaisi said, adding that the Hindutva agenda of the BJP was paying dividends to the party in the elections and those belonging to the Muslim community were casting their vote out of fear of becoming second-class citizens.

“The state where I come from, the BJP president says they will demolish the secretariat because it resembles Muslim domes. Where is the other side in this? Amit Shah comes and says they will remove four per cent reservation. Where is the other side in this,” he demanded.

Also Read
Also Read

When asked if he was playing on the fear of Muslims, Owaisi denied the charge, and said, “Islam can never be in danger. It is the country that is in danger, the social fabric and the Constitution that is in danger.”

Referring to the inauguration of the new Parliament building, he said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was flanked by Hindu seers and prostrated before a religious symbol.

“Is he the Prime Minister of one religion? That is why I’m saying this is the one-way propaganda of the BJP,” Owaisi said. He also compared the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament to a “religious festival” where the Prime Minister was the “superstar”.

More Stories on
Narendra Modi

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 01-06-2023 at 18:23 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market