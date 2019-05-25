Not interested in bringing down MP govt: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

By: |
Published: May 25, 2019 8:48:47 PM

BJP national vice president Shivraj Singh Chouhan Saturday said his party was not interested in bringing down the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh but cannot help if it falls on its own.

BJP national vice president Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BJP national vice president Shivraj Singh Chouhan Saturday said his party was not interested in bringing down the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh but cannot help if it falls on its own. The BJP had won 28 out of 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the just-concluded general polls and there has been speculation about the longevity of the Congress-led government in the state which is in power due to the support of BSP, SP and Independent MLAs.

“The BJP doesn’t believe in any kind of horse trading, but there are contradictions within the Congress. We are not interested in bringing down the (MP) government but BJP can’t help if it falls on its own,” Chouhan told reporters at a meet-the-press event here.

“After the ticket distribution, a BSP candidate joined the Congress. Possibly, Mayawati ji can take this seriously or something happens within (the Congress). I am telling you the truth, if we wanted, we would not have allowed (Congress) to form the government,” he said. During the Lok Sabha elections, the BSP’s Guna candidate Lokendra Singh had opted out of the race and joined the Congress extending support to Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Later, in a tweet, BSP supremo Mayawati threatened to withdraw support to the Kamal Nath government. In the 2018 Assembly polls, the Congress had emerged as the single-largest party with 114 seats, two short of the simple majority mark of 116 seats, in the 230-member Assembly. The Congress then formed the government in the state with the support of two BSP, one SP and four Independent MLAs. The BJP, in power since 2003, had got 109 seats.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Not interested in bringing down MP govt: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition