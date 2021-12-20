‘Not in good taste’: Hema Malini reacts after Maharashtra minister compares roads in his constituency to actor’s cheeks

Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Gulabrao Patil has compared roads in his constituency to the cheeks of Hema Malini.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Hema Malini has reacted sharply to Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Gulabrao Patil’s remarks comparing the roads in his constituency to the cheeks of the veteran actress. After the remarks drew support from party spokesperson Sanjay Raut, Malini said that such remarks were unbecoming of a Member of Parliament.

Patil yesterday took a veiled dig at NCP leader Eknath Khadse while addressing a rally for the Bodhwad Nagar Panchayat polls in the state. Khadse, who was previously with the BJP had joined Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in October last year.

“My challenge is to the person who has been MLA for 30 years (Eknath Khadse) to come towards my house (in Jalgaon constituency), if the roads are not like Hema Malini’s cheek, then I will resign,” said Patil who is the Minister of Water Supply & Sanitation in Maharashtra government. Eknath Khadse was an MLA from Jalgaon between 1989 to 2019. In 2019, the BJP had dropped him from the candidate list following corruption allegations against him.

When Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was asked about the comment, he said that he did not see it negatively. “This type of comparison has happened earlier too. It’s a respect for Hema Malini. So, I don’t see it negatively. Earlier, Lalu Yadav had also given a similar example….We respect Hema Malini,” said Raut.

Reacting to Patil’s comment, BJP MP Hema Malini said that such comments are not in a good taste. “Better I keep my cheeks properly, safely,” said Hema Malini in a lighter vein. She added, “A trend of such statements was started by Lalu Ji some years back because at that time it (road) was so bad. He must have come out with this thing suddenly but that has become a usual thing for everybody. This should not be done. If a common man is talking like that, you cannot stop them but if it is a Member of Parliament or anybody connected to politics, then I don’t think it’s in a good taste. My name should not be used for saying such things.”

When asked about whether she seeks any apology from the politician, Hema Malini said that she doesn’t care about all these things.