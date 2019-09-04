Not happy with DK Shivakumar’s arrest: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

said that he will pray to BS BS Yediyurappa the God for release of DK Shivakumar from the case.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that he was not happy with the arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. Yediyurappa said that he will pray to God for his release from the case.

“It’s not that I’m happy with his arrest. I pray to God that DK Shivakumar should come out of all this,” he said.

The BJP leader said that law will take its own course and that he will be happy more than everyone if Shivakumar comes clear of the charges.

“In my life, neither have I hated anyone nor wished for something bad to happen to someone. Law will take its own course in such cases,” Yediyurappa added.

The CM’s remark comes a day after Congress’ troubleshooter Shivakumar was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case. Immediately after his arrest, Shivakumar congratulated “BJP friends” for arresting him and dubbed the cases filed by ED and Income Tax against him as politically motivated.

The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in vendetta politics by first targeting former Union minister P Chidambaram and now Shivakumar. A statement issued by the Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal described ED’s action against Shivakumar as a “clear case of political vendetta by the fascist BJP government at the Centre”. “After Shri P Chidambaram, yet another leader has been dubiously, vengefully and selectively targetted for standing up against the politics of horse-trading and subversion of mandate practiced by the BJP,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, protests broke out in several parts of Karnataka against the arrest of Shivakumar. Demonstrations and attempts to block roads by burning tires were reported from Ramanagara, Chennapattana and few neighboring towns. Shivakumar is a sitting MLA from Kanakapura which falls under Ramanagara district. Also, incidents of stone-pelting on government buses were reported at Kanakapura last night following the Congress leader’s arrest.

Shivakumar is a senior Karnataka Congress leader. He was arrested by the ED yesterday under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after he appeared before the agency for questioning for the fourth time at its headquarters in Delhi.