‘Not for pollution or sealing drive, but for individual issue’: Congress objects to Delhi Assembly’s special session to discuss attack on Kejriwal

Maken said that the government couldn’t find time to convene special assembly session on crucial issues like air pollution and sealing drive.

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken on Sunday objected to state government’s decision to convene special Assembly Session to discuss the alleged chilli powder attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Writing a letter to the Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, Maken said that the government couldn’t find time to convene special assembly session on crucial issues like air pollution and sealing drive but convened a special session “on who threw chilli on Kejriwal”. Maken further said that all the 15 special Assembly sessions in Kejriwal’s tenure have been called for issues which didn’t serve the people of Delhi. The Congress leader, who himself has been the Chair of the House, said that calling a special session for the given purpose will hurt the dignity of the House.

On Thursday, AAP led Delhi government had decided to convene a one-day special session of Delhi Assembly on Monday to discuss the recent attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other issues. Speaking to reporters, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that decision was taken in view of Centre and Delhi Police’s attitude over the incident involving the chief minister.

The Deputy CM said that the issue of alleged “mass deletion” of names in voters list will also be taken up.

On earlier occasions, the AAP led government has convened special sessions to launch pointed attacks at the BJP-led central government. “The Delhi Cabinet has decided to hold a one-day special session of Delhi Assembly on Monday to discuss recent attack on the CM and deletion of 30 lakh names in voters list across the city,” Sisodia said.

विधान सभा के पूर्व स्पीकर होने के नाते, मेरा स्पीकर को व्यक्तिगत मुद्दे पर विशेष सत्र बुलाने पर विरोध! यह 16वां विशेष सत्र है, लेकिन सरकार बढ़ते प्रदूषण, डेंगू , सीलिंग, गिरती क़ानून व्यवस्था, जैसे ज्वलंत मुद्दों की जगह-

‘मुख्यमंत्री पर मिर्ची किसने डाली’ पर विशेष सत्र बुलाती है pic.twitter.com/l8uMKA8vQb — Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) November 25, 2018

On Tuesday, a man threw chilli powder at Kejriwal outside his office in the Delhi Secretariat. The chief minister didn’t suffer an injury in the attack. The Delhi Police soon arrested the attacker identified as Anil Kumar Sharma.

While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) blamed the Delhi Police for the security breach, Deputy CM Sisodia alleged that the attack was carried out at the behest of the BJP.