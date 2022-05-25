‘Not easy to leave relationship of 30 years’: What Kapil Sibal said on quitting Congress

Saying that he had resigned from the Congress last week, Kapil Sibal on Wednesday filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha as an Independent supported by the Samajwadi Party.

After filing the nomination in presence of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Sibal said that he will be an independent voice in the Parliament. “I have filed my papers as an independent candidate. It is important to be an independent voice in parliament. If an independent voice speaks up then people will believe it is not linked to any political party.”

A prominent member of the G23, which had sought an organisational overhaul in the Congress, Sibal’s tenure as Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP ends in July, “I have filed the nomination as an Independent candidate. I thank Akhileshji for supporting me,” Sibal told reporters in Lucknow.

Sibal has been vocal in his criticism of the Congress leadership and had called for a non-Gandhi as the new party chief. “We are all constrained by fact that we are members of parties and have to abide by the discipline of that party but it is important to have an independent voice,” the former Union minister said while filing his nomination papers.

“We want to make a coalition and oppose the Modi government. We want to create an atmosphere in which we can oppose the BJP. I will personally work towards that,” he said.

On being asked for the reason behind quitting the Congress, Sibal said: “I’ll not say anything about Congress. I’ve resigned, so it’s not appropriate for me to say anything about Congress. It’s not easy to leave a relationship of 30-31 years.”

Sibal’s resignation comes close on the heels of Sunil Jakhar and Hardik Patel resigning from the Congress, which recently held a ‘Chintan Shivir’ in Udaipur.