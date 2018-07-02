Not Delhi or Mumbai, this city of India has the best underground garbage system

These garbage bins can contain up to 1.5 tonnes of waste and have sensors fitted inside them to alert the control room as soon as 70% of the container is full. (Representational image: Reuters)

Surat is showing off its underground garbage system and giving major cleanliness goals to tier-I cities like Delhi. While currently, Delhi along with other big cities are struggling with the problem to manage the garbage spilling out of ‘dhalaos’ and foul smell that is mixed in the air, Surat has found its way to manage the same. According to a report by Times of India, Surat’s municipal body has installed a total of 43 underground garbage bins as a part of the Smart City Mission. These garbage bins can contain up to 1.5 tonnes of waste and have sensors fitted inside them to alert the control room as soon as 70% of the container is full.

M Thennarasan, commissioner of Surat Municipal Commission, while talking about the underground garbage system, said they plan to place 75 such bins in different parts of the city. He said this process started in a limited area and by now more and more municipal Councillors are making similar demands. While talking about its benefits and expanding the same, Thennarasan said that once the system gains popularity among people, they will push in for better facilities.

These underground garbage bins have been placed on footpaths. Each of the bin has two inlets for throwing waste. While one of the inlets is for individuals, the other inlet is for municipal carts bringing collected waste. Using this system, the Surat Municipal Commission aims to help people avoid littering.

The report states that on a daily basis, Surat generates about 2,100 tonnes of garbage, out of which only 800 tonnes is processed and treated. According to officials, the rest of the garbage is disposed of scientifically. The commissioner of Surat Municipal Commission further said they would install a system in place to treat about 2,000 tonnes of waste daily. In order to collect the waste from door to door, the municipal body of Surat has engaged 425 vehicles that ply on 900 routes. I order to prevent leakage, each vehicle of the commission has RFID tag and GPS installed for real-time tracking.

While talking about the preparation of potable water, the report stated that Surat has a unique system in which it treats 57 million litres of sewage every day. Every day it turns 57 million litres of sewage into 40 million litres of potable water. This water is then supplied to nearby Pandesara industrial estate.