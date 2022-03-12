‘Not correct to respond to a mad person’: Adhir Chowdhury hits back at Mamata Banerjee over ‘Congress losing credibility’ remark

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury further accused Mamata Banerjee of contesting Goa polls to please the BJP and made the Congress lose.

The opposition unity plank again appears to have gone for a toss as the Congress today launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee over her remark targeting the grand old party. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury today said that it’s not correct to respond to a mad person’s statement.

“Not correct to respond to a mad person. Congress has 700 MLAs across India. Does Didi have it? Congress has 20 per cent of the Opposition’s total vote share. Does she have it? She’s saying this to please BJP and act as its agent. She says things like this to stay relevant,” AR Chowdhury told ANI.

He further accused Banerjee of contesting Goa polls to please the BJP and made the Congress lose.

“Why are you making remarks against Congress? If Congress didn’t exist then people like Mamata Banerjee would not have been born. She should remember this. They went to Goa to please BJP, they made Congress lose. You weakened Congress in Goa, everyone knows this,” alleged Chowdhury.

Criticising the Congress for drawing a zero in the five states that went to polls – Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Punjab, Mamata Banerjee said that Congress is losing its credibility and cannot be relied upon.

“All political polities that want to fight BJP should walk together. Congress is losing their credibility, can’t depend on Congress,” Banerjee had said.

She also added that if Congress agrees, all opposition parties can take on the BJP unitedly in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. She also said that BJP’s victory in four states will prove to be a big loss and added that considering the 2022 assembly elections a semifinal for the 2024 polls is an impractical thing to say.