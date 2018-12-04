Not cold yet? Winter season this year may get warmer ahead as El Nino conditions develop

The India Meteorological Department has identitified different Core Cold Wave (CCW) zone across the country. (Representative image: Reuters)

It is the start of the last month of 2018 already, but they are no signs of the winter season that everyone expects. However, shockingly! People across the country will be more disappointed to know that they are likely to experience warmer winter season this year. Yes, you read that right. Due to the influence of a brewing El Nino in the Pacific Ocean, the 2018-19 winter season for India might just get warmer than usual. This will be the second consecutive year when the county is set to experience such a phenomenon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday while issued a statement titled, ‘Seasonal Outlook for Temperatures.’ The statement addressed the fact that this year the winter season just might warmer.

It stated that the ongoing winter season is expected last till February 2019 and will ‘record above normal sub-divisional average temperatures across all meteorological sub-divisions,’ as quoted in an Indian Express report.

While talking about the brewing El Nino conditions over the Pacific Ocean, a senior official from IMD Pune stated that the Equatorial Sea Surface Temperatures (ESSTs) that has been recorded from over the Pacific Ocean are above normal. However, the atmosphere around the same area has not shown any significant variations correspondingly. He further added that it is likely that a weak El Nino develops towards February 2019, i.e by the end of winters. Current conditions indicate that the El Nino event could last for a short duration.

The India Meteorological Department further identitifies Core Cold Wave (CCW) zone across the country as Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, UP, MP, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Telangana and Odisha along with meteorological sub-divisions like Vidarbha, Saurashtra, Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra.

What is El Nino?

El Nino is a climatic phenomenon that is known to impact global weather patterns and it occurs when abnormal warming takes place over the Pacific Ocean. Reportedly, El Nino is said to directly incluence the rainfall pattern (monsoon) in the country. When ever El Nino conditions prevail, the rainfall recorded that year remains below normal. It was during 2014 and 2015, when a strong El Nino was reported.