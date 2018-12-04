Not cold yet? Winter season this year may get warmer ahead as El Nino conditions develop

By: | Updated: December 4, 2018 8:40 AM

It is the start of the last month of 2018 already, but they are no signs of the winter season that everyone expected.

winter season, winter season in India, El Nino, el nino effect, winter season 2018, What is El Nino, IMD, IMD predictions, Seasonal Outlook for Temperatures, warmer winter season, india newsThe India Meteorological Department has identitified different Core Cold Wave (CCW) zone across the country. (Representative image: Reuters)

It is the start of the last month of 2018 already, but they are no signs of the winter season that everyone expects. However, shockingly! People across the country will be more disappointed to know that they are likely to experience warmer winter season this year. Yes, you read that right. Due to the influence of a brewing El Nino in the Pacific Ocean, the 2018-19 winter season for India might just get warmer than usual. This will be the second consecutive year when the county is set to experience such a phenomenon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday while issued a statement titled, ‘Seasonal Outlook for Temperatures.’ The statement addressed the fact that this year the winter season just might warmer.

It stated that the ongoing winter season is expected last till February 2019 and will ‘record above normal sub-divisional average temperatures across all meteorological sub-divisions,’ as quoted in an Indian Express report.

While talking about the brewing El Nino conditions over the Pacific Ocean, a senior official from IMD Pune stated that the Equatorial Sea Surface Temperatures (ESSTs) that has been recorded from over the Pacific Ocean are above normal. However, the atmosphere around the same area has not shown any significant variations correspondingly. He further added that it is likely that a weak El Nino develops towards February 2019, i.e by the end of winters. Current conditions indicate that the El Nino event could last for a short duration.

The India Meteorological Department further identitifies Core Cold Wave (CCW) zone across the country as Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, UP, MP, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Telangana and Odisha along with meteorological sub-divisions like Vidarbha, Saurashtra, Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra.

What is El Nino?

El Nino is a climatic phenomenon that is known to impact global weather patterns and it occurs when abnormal warming takes place over the Pacific Ocean. Reportedly, El Nino is said to directly incluence the rainfall pattern (monsoon) in the country. When ever El Nino conditions prevail, the rainfall recorded that year remains below normal. It was during 2014 and 2015, when a strong El Nino was reported.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Not cold yet? Winter season this year may get warmer ahead as El Nino conditions develop
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition