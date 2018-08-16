Not anti-India but nation without equality among humans unacceptable to us, says Farooq Abdullah

Abdullah said that an India where there is no equality among humans will not be accepted, whether it is Hindu, Muslim, Sikh or Christian. (File photo: PTI)

Former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said that he is not anti-India and does not want to separate from India. According to news agency ANI, Abdullah said that an India where there is no equality among humans will not be accepted, whether it is Hindu, Muslim, Sikh or Christian.

Farooq further said that he wants an India of Gandhi’s dream. “Hum aantankwadi nahi hai, Bharat se alag nahi hona chahte,bharat virodhi nahi hain, lekin hum us Bharat ko tasleem nahi karenge jahan barabari nahi hai insaan ki, chahe vo Hindu ho Musalman ho Sikh ho, Isaai ho. Vo Bharat chahiye jiska khwab Gandhi ne dekha tha,” ANI quoted Farooq as saying.

The statement assumes significance following Farooq’s strong objections to any amendments to Article 35A. Farooq Abdullah had said he will not allow anyone to bring any change in the Article and will fight to protect till his last breath. “We won’t allow any changes in article 35A, They only want to strangle us in problems. They can’t change it, the constitutional bench has already told this 2 times, till I don’t go down in my grave I will fight against them,” he said on August 11.

Article 35A was inserted into the Constitution of India in 1954 by way of a Presidential order. This special Article grants special rights to all those living in Jammu and Kashmir and all those who lived in the state for a decade anytime since would be considered as its permanent residents. However, it is being challenged before the court and the matter is pending before the Supreme Court.

Recently, the CBI has filed a chargesheet against the National Conference chief in connection with alleged irregularities and misappropriation of funds in the J&K Cricket Association.