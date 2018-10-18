Not afraid of threats, won’t take additional security cover: Parkash Singh Badal tells Punjab govt

The former chief minister has said that he does not require additional security and would rather consider it a great fortune to lay down his life for the cause of peace and harmony. (PTI)

A day after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh offered to enhance the security of Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, the former chief minister has said that he does not require additional security and would rather consider it a great fortune to lay down his life for the cause of peace and harmony.

Earlier this week, Amarinder Singh said that the Punjab government would provide additional security to former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal after it was reported that there was a threat to the life of senior Badal. The report came after the UP police arrested three criminals who intended to disturb a rally of Parkash Singh Badal.

The arrested people had attacked a police picket and snatched two rifles. Meerut ADG Prashant Kumar informed that the main accused was still absconding and he has a lot of Khalistan related information on his social media page.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Badal said that he was not afraid of any threats or conspiracies of those who wish to take his life. Hinting at the Khalistan militants, he said that these elements, who have the backing — secret and not so secret — of the Congress party, were still active in Punjab.

“This unholy combine is determined to force the Sikh masses into the deadly bloodbath of the 1980s from which Punjab and the Sikhs have not yet fully recovered,” he added. Badal further said that he considered no price too high to save the Sikhs and the other Punjabis from this deadly conspiracy.

Calling Amarinder Singh’s security protection move a gimmick, Badal said that the Chief Minister should focus on preserving peace and on saving Punjab from slipping into a dangerous anarchy. Meanwhile, the UP police have reportedly charged five persons for planning to target Parkash Singh Badal.