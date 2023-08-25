scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

‘Not a single scene in movie that depicts national integration’: National Conference, PDP on ‘The Kashmir Files’ bagging award

‘The Kashmir Files’ won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Film on National Integration at the 69th National Film Awards announced on Thursday.

Written by India News Desk
The Kashmir Files
The winners of the 69th National Film Awards were announced on Thursday. (File Image)

Jammu and Kashmir-based political parties National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday said that ‘The Kashmir Files’ winning the Nargis Dutt award for ‘best film on national integration’ is very “unfortunate”.

The winners of the 69th National Film Awards were announced on Thursday by filmmaker Ketan Mehta who headed an 11-member jury.

“There is not a single scene in that movie that depicts national integration…. Unfortunately, the movie only shows Kashmiri Muslims in bad light. Not only that, a lot of agencies, including Jammu and Kashmir Police, have been shown in a very bad light,” National Conference chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said. He said that the film shouldn’t have won the award on national integration and that it is “very unfortunate”.

Also Read
Also Read

Alleging that the film was “divisive” and “created hatred among communities”, PDP chief spokesperson Suhail Bukhari said that the film winning an award on ‘national integration’ was “ironic”.

“Nothing can be more ironic than this. A film that is peddling lies…creating divisions and thus disintegrating the country, that is vilifying and villainizing the J-K Muslim population, has been given an award for national integration,” he said, as quoted by PTI.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, NC leader and former chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday wrote “national integration” along with a laughing emoji.

Following the announcement, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri who directed the film said that he dedicates his award to victims of terrorism, especially Kashmiri Hindus.

Also Read

“This award I am dedicating on the behalf of our IamBuddha Production Company to all the victims of terrorists especially to the Kashmiri Hindus and besides that to all the Indians who are facing terrorism. This film is their voice, their sufferings so it belongs to them,” Agnihotri, who is in the US, said in a statement.

He also responded to Omar Abdullah’s post on X, saying that his comment was the “biggest award”.

“This is the biggest award coming from you @OmarAbdullah. If you had commented otherwise, I would have been very disappointed. Thanks again,” Agnihotri wrote on X.

More Stories on
The Kashmir Files

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 25-08-2023 at 20:22 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS