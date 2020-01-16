‘Not a rubber stamp’: Kerala Governor fumes as Pinarayi Vijayan govt moves SC challenging CAA validity

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said that the state government should have informed him before approaching the SC against CAA.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday expressed disappointment over the state government not keeping him informed before approaching the Supreme Court against the Citizenship Amendment Act recently notified by the central government. Speaking to reporters, Khan said that “he is not just a rubber stamp” and expressed displeasure that the government snubbed him.

Khan, however, made it clear that he was not against anyone approaching the judiciary. The Governor maintained that he is the Constitutional head of the state and the state government should have informed him about it.

“I have no issue with them (Kerala government) going to Supreme Court but they should have informed me first. I being constitutional head come to know about it through newspapers. Clearly, I am not just a rubber stamp,” he said.

Khan said that he came to know about the state government’s decision to move the top court through the newspapers. Without naming anyone, he said, “Some people here, think they are above law.”

“This is a breach of protocol and breach of courtesy. I will look into it whether the state government can go to the Supreme Court without the approval of the Governor. If not the approval, they could have just informed me,” the Governor added.

The Kerala Governor and the state government are at loggerheads over the amended citizenship law. While the state government has said that it will not allow the implementation of the law, the Governor has spoken in its favour.

The Kerala government even passed a resolution in the Legislative Assembly on January 4 against the citizenship law. The government has now approached the Supreme Court challenging the validity of the law. Kerala is the first state to challenge the law in the top court.