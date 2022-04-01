‘Not a prank!’ AAP shares list of top 10 promises fulfilled by PM Narendra Modi – WATCH

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today shared a short video of 10 promises fulfilled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The video was captioned: ‘This is NOT an April Fools Day prank’ and was shared on AAP’s Twitter handle. The 18-second long video starts with PM Modi’s photo with ‘Top 10 promises fulfilled by PM Modi’ written alongside.

At the eighth second, an image of PM Modi laughing appears with a message – “Thanks for Watching” – which replaces the earlier frame as the video ends. There was no list to share, indicating that the post was an attempt to take a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his failure to fulfill his promises.

The AAP’s dig comes on the day which is referred to as April Fool’s Day. The Delhi government and the BJP-led Central government have been locked in a bitter power tussle since the AAP came to power in the national capital in 2015.

The most recent face-off between the two parties is over Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s remark over the Kashmir Files movie after the saffron party demanded a tax waiver for the film. The BJP youth wing workers staged a protest outside CM Kejriwal’s residence and during that some people were seen attacking the boom barricades and CCTV cameras outside the CM’s bungalow. The AAP has alleged BJP’s hand behind the attack while claiming that the saffron party is planning to kill Arvind Kejriwal.

Another stand-off in the making is over the Municipal Corporation of Delhi Amendment Bill by the BJP which proposes to merge the three municipal corporations of the national capital. The AAP had alleged that it is a BJP ploy to delay the polls while the BJP had said that the move will bring greater accountability.

The AAP and the BJP are also at odds over Home Minister Amit Shah announcing central service rules for Chandigarh Union Territory (UT) employees.