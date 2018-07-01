‘Not a child of monkey’! Union Minister Satyapal Singh rejects Darwin’s theory of evolution, again

Union Minister Satyapal Singh (IE)

Union Minister of Human Resource Development (MoS) and a former IPS officer, Satyapal Singh, has repeated his objection to Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution and stated he does not consider himself to be a “child of monkey”, reported the Indian Express. Singh also mentioned that in January this year he made a similar statement and feels there is a need to change Darwin’s theory of evolution in school and college textbooks. “It is not as a joke,” but he said this after “putting serious thought into it,” the Union Minister mentioned.

Singh’s previous remark on Darwin’s theory to be “scientifically wrong” had drawn much criticism, even Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar had asked him not to make such comments. IE reported that at a book release function in Delhi, the former police commissioner of Mumbai said, “I had made the statement in January after putting thoughts into it. It was not a joke. I am a Science student, and I have done PhD. I understand science. People who want to speak against me will speak, but there were many who rallied behind me, supporting what I said.”

The BJP MP from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh also said that the government is trying to introduce a new education system, “We consider the books that make children see their fathers as useless kinds…it says our ancestors were monkeys, that we are children of monkeys.” He also went on to add that many people are afraid to speak the truth, as they are “worried about what the newspapers and critics will write,” and the country will finally admit the truth “be it today, tomorrow, or maybe 10-20 years later.”

Singh also said the textbooks of the current education system do not highlight the Indian culture enough, and politicians should not be blamed for that, “The politicians are not so educated, not many are like me. I am an educated politician and I am proud of it. Even after studying in universities, I have knowledge about Bharatiya sankriti (Indian culture),” he said. At the launch of the book ‘Politics For A New India’, by Shriprakash Singh, RSS leader J Nandakumar also blamed the education system for leaving children “confused” and argued that the education system is not Nationalist enough.

Satyapal Singh’s controversial statement, “Nobody, including our ancestors, in written or oral history, said that they saw an ape turning into a man,” drew huge criticism this January. To which, HRD Minister Javadekar said, “I have asked him to refrain from making such comments. We should not dilute science.”