Not 80, BJP set to win these many Uttar Pradesh seats in 2019: Amit Shah

Shah, who addressed a meeting of social media volunteers at Deendayal Upadhyay Trade Facilitation Centre in Varanasi on July 4, has reportedly declared that the party will be in election mode after 15th August.

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah has pulled up his shocks in order to repeat what he did in Uttar Pradesh in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Shah, who addressed a meeting of social media volunteers at Deendayal Upadhyay Trade Facilitation Centre in Varanasi on July 4, has reportedly declared that the party will be in election mode after 15th August. During the meeting, Shah told his partymen to work hard and said 2019 will be a repeat of 2014. However, surprising many, Shah said BJP will win 74 seats in the elections next yeat. During the meet, Shah told his partymen that social media was a major factor in party’s 2014 victory.

The BJP had scored an unprecedented victory in Uttar Pradesh during 2014 Lok Sabha elections by winning 73 of 80 seats with a small partner – Apana Dal. It’s important for the party to repeat its performance once again in the elections next year. To achieve this, the BJP chief has started visiting different parts of the state. Shah recently visited Agra where he said Congress and the other opposition parties had no ideology and relied on caste or on a family. Shah added that BJP was the only party committed to principles and an ideology.

The BJP chief said the country was in a bad shape when Narendra Modi-led NDA came to power. He added that Manmohan Singh-led UPA was full of corruption and scams. He also lauded Yogi Adityanath-led UP government, saying it was doing a good job on the law and order front and criminals were now fleeing the state.

Shah slammed former chief ministers Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav, saying law and order situation in the state was in a deplorable shape under their rule. The BJP chief added that the saffron party has done a lot for the welfare of the farmers.

Along with Shah, the event was attended by Chief Minister Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, party’s state unit chief Mahendra Nath Pandey and Union ministers Santosh Gangwar, Mahesh Sharma and Niranjan Jyoti.