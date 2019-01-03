Norway PM Erna Solberg to visit India next week

Norway PM Erna Solberg (Reuters)

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg will pay a three-day visit to India next week during which she will hold talks with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on a host of issues with an aim expand the multi-faceted bilateral partnership. Solberg, who will arrive in India on January 7, will deliver the inaugural address at the Raisina Dialogue and address India-Norway Business Summit during her visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

She will also call on President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, besides holding talks with Prime Minister Modi.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will also call on Solberg during her India visit. The upcoming visit of Prime Minister Solberg will provide an opportunity to the two sides to review the progress in bilateral cooperation and discuss ways to further expand the multi-faceted partnership in areas of common interest, the MEA said in a statement.

“India and Norway enjoy close and multi-faceted ties. Economic and technical cooperation are important facets of our bilateral relation. More than 100 Norwegian companies have invested in India in areas such as ship-building, petroleum related services, hydropower, clean energy and IT services,” it said.

Several major Indian companies are also present in Norway. India and Norway have shared interest in sustainable use of ocean resources for growth of the two countries’ economies, the statement said.