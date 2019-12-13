‘Northeast is burning’: Shiv Sena slams Modi government over CAB, questions tall governance claims

A protester throws a tin onto a fire made to block traffic in Guwahati on Thursday. (AP Photo)

Ally-turned-foe Shiv Sena on Friday slammed the BJP-led NDA government over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, saying that those who consider themselves as guardians of the Hindus have created chaos in the north eastern part of the country. It its editorial in mouthpiece ‘Saamna’, the party expressed concern that the situation may lead to instability in North East states.

“The BJP-led government, in its attempt to become the guardian of all Hindus across the globe, has brought citizens in Northeastern states to a situation of unease. After the abrogation of Article 370, what was done for rehabilitation of Kashmiri pandits in Jammu and Kashmir? The government has no answers to this. In Kashmir, the situation is not yet normal. Now, there is violence in north east as well. What way of governance is this?” the editorial said. The Shiv Sena had voted in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, but walked out before voting in the Rajya Sabha.

The comment comes at a time when protests continue in Assam and Tripura over the bill despite repeated assurances by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. According to PTI, two persons were shot dead in police firing yesterday while some others were injured. Thousands have taken to the streets defying curfew. A number of cities and towns are under indefinite curfew which include Tezpur and Dhekiajuli. Night curfew was imposed in Jorhat, Golaghat, Tinsukia and Charaideo districts. The curfew was relaxed in Dibrugarh for five hours this morning.

Speaking to PTI at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, an official said that while one person was brought dead, the other succumbed to injuries, while he was being treated. Taking to Twitter yesterday, PM Modi wrote, “I want to assure my brothers and sisters of Assam that they have nothing to worry after the passing of #CAB. I want to assure them- no one can take away your rights, unique identity and beautiful culture. It will continue to flourish and grow.”

“The Central Government and I are totally committed to constitutionally safeguard the political, linguistic, cultural and land rights of the Assamese people as per the spirit of Clause 6,” he said in another tweet. As per the Citizenship Act, Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis and Christians from neighbouring countries of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh can be accomodated as citizens.