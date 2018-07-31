North Karnataka separate state issue: Flag unveiling today amid political row, Kumaraswamy slams media

While CM HD Kumaraswamy said that media would be held responsible if anything went wrong in future, president of the committee Somashekhar Kotambari asserted that he would leave no stone unturned to materialize the separate statehood dream

A flag for the northern Karnataka will be unveiled today in Belagavi city by the Separate State Agitation Committee which has been demanding separate statehood for 13 districts of the region. The move has drawn flak from the BJP and the ruling Janata Dal (Secular) with Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy accusing the media of flaring up the issue.

While CM Kumaraswamy said that media would be held responsible if anything went wrong in future, president of the committee Somashekhar Kotambari asserted that he would leave no stone unturned to materialize the separate statehood dream. Citing the negligence and apathy shown by the successive governments, Kotambari said that the unveiling of the flag would send out a message.

The move initially received support from BJP MLA B Sriramulu. However, he later backtracked and stood by the claims of the unified state. State BJP president BS Yeddyurappa has also lashed out at protesters over the demand.

The issue has raised a storm with several outfits under the banner of Uttara Karnataka Pratyeka Rajya Horata Samiti calling for a day-long bandh in 13 districts of the region on August 2. The Samiti leaders also alleged discrimination in the allocation towards the region in the budget presented by Kumaraswamy on July 5 and also inadequate representation in the cabinet.