North Indians not skilled, says minister Santosh Gangwar; Priyanka Gandhi hits back

Gangwar’s statement on unemployment drawn sharp criticism from Opposition parties (PTI Photo)

Minister of State for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Saturday sparked controversy by saying that there was no dearth of jobs in the country and that people in North India were not getting jobs because they were not skilled enough. The minister later clarified on his statement after backlash from opposition leaders.

“There is no dearth of jobs in the country. The recruiters who come to north India often complain that they are unable to find the desired quality in candidates required for the position they are hiring for (Desh mein rozgaar ki kami nahi hai. Humare Uttar Bharat mein jo recruitment karne aate hain is baat ka sawaal karte hain ki jis padd ke liye hum rakh rahe hain uski quality ka vyakti humein kum milta hai),” Gangwar observed during a press conference in his constituency.

Gangwar’s statement on unemployment drawn sharp criticism from Opposition parties. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the government of insulting the north Indians by saying that recruiters complain of the paucity of “quality people” in this part of the country for the posts they wish to fill. Gandhi also held the government responsible for the current slowdown in the economy.

“Mr Minister, it has been more than five years for your government. There is no job creation. Whatever jobs were there, they have been snatched due to the economic slowdown brought by the government. You want to escape by insulting North Indians,” said the Congress leader in a tweet.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of hiding the shortcomings of its government at the Centre by saying that the youth is unemployed due to lack of merit. “BJP government minister Santosh Gangwar said that our youth is unemployed because they do not have merit. It is just a way to hide the shortcomings of their government. If anywhere there is a lack of merit then it is only in the BJP government,” he said.

Under attack, the minister got into the damage control mode and clarified that he meant that there was lack of skills for which government has focused on training candidates according to the job requirement through skill development programmes. “What I said had a different context that there was lack of skills and government has opened skill ministry so children can be trained as per job requirement,” the Bareilly MP said.

In May this year, the government data showed that India’s unemployment rate stood at a 45-year high of 6.1 per cent in the financial year 2017-18. The government had contended that the figure was not comparable with that of past years as it instated new metrics to arrive at the final data.