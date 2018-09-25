North India weather, rains LIVE updates: Red alert issued in Punjab; 50 missing trekkers including 35 IIT Roorkee safe, says Himachal Pradesh CM

North India weather, rains LIVE updates: Normal life in three northern states Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana have been severely affected due to incessant rains and flash floods in the last four days. In Punjab, a red alert has been issued across the state and schools and colleges have been shut in view of the bad weather. According to the Met office, the three northern states are likely to witness more rainfall today. Meanwhile, several rivers in Himachal Pradesh are still flowing above the danger mark. Several important roads including Manali-Leh highway have been closed for vehicular movement. The government has directed locals and tourists not to go to the high peaks as there are predictions that the state may see heavy rainfall and snowfall. According to news agency ANI, at least 50 people including 35 IIT, Roorkee students who had gone for trekking in Lahaul and Spiti districts are missing after record snowfall. However, CM Jairam Thakur said that all trekkers are safe and they will be rescued soon.