North India rains: 37 dead as rain ravages through Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand; Delhi on orange alert

Torrential rains over north India in the last three days have caused landslides and flash floods, resulting in the death of at least 37 people. Several states, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, have faced extensive damage and disruption.

Frightening images of the chaos – vehicles floating like paper boats, deluge gushing into Himachal areas, structures submerged on the banks by the swollen rivers, land cave-ins and huge boulders falling on vehicles – show the extent of damage caused by the heavy downpour.

Himachal Pradesh remains the worst-hit, where flash floods and landslides claimed the lives of 18 people over the past two days and brought the hill state on its knees, while nine people died in Punjab and Haryana, seven in Rajasthan and three in Uttar Pradesh in different rain-related incidents.

Amid incessant rainfall, Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urged the people to stay indoors and asked the citizens to come together to support the government carry out the relief and rescue operations.

Meanwhile, an orange alert was issued in Delhi for Tuesday by the India Meteorological Department as more bouts of rainfall are expected over the week.

A total of 39 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were deployed in four north Indian states to tackle the heavy rains and floods. While 14 teams were working in Punjab, a dozen were deployed in Himachal Pradesh, eight in Uttarakhand and five in Haryana.

Yamuna in spate, breaches danger mark

Several rivers, including the Yamuna in Delhi, are in spate. The water level of Yamuna breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres and was flowing at a staggering 206.32 metres as of 8 am on Tuesday, triggering a high alert in the national capital.

The water level crossed the danger mark due to the release of water from Hathnikund barrage in Haryana. A rise in the water level in Yamuna was also seen at Vikasnagar in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun due to continuous rainfall.

#WATCH | Water level of River Yamuna continues to flow above the danger level in Delhi's Old Railway Bridge area. Railway and traffic movement on the Bridge has been stopped.



At 8 am today, water level of River Yamuna recorded at 206.32 metres at Old Railway Bridge.

In cities and towns across the region, many roads and residential areas were submerged in knee-deep water with the civic system unable to hold on in the face of record rains on Sunday.