North India cold wave: Two dead in UP, mercury dips below zero degrees in Rajasthan’s Churu

Intense cold conditions prevailed over north India on Tuesday with some places witnessing temperatures below zero degrees. The Indian Meteorological Department on Tuesday said that Churu in Rajasthan witnessed the lowest temperature at minus 0.5 degrees celsius.

On Monday, two motorcycle-borne men were killed after being hit by a school bus amid dense fog on Monday in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah. The accident took place near Sirhaul Bamba bridge at around 9 AM killing Narayan (30) and Arjun (25) on the spot, Senior Superintendent of Police Jai Prakash Singh said.

Delhi temperature

The national capital shivered as “severe” cold wave continued with the minimum temperature recorded at seven degrees celsius on Tuesday.

A severe cold wave gripped the region with the maximum temperature plummeting 10 degrees below normal in Delhi.

Meteorologists attributed the sharp drop in day temperatures to frigid northwesterly winds barrelling through the plains and reduced sunshine due to foggy weather.

On Monday, “severe” cold wave gripped Delhi and dense to very dense fog was witnessed in large parts as the Met department predicted the conditions to persist over the next few days.

Jammu and Kashmir cold wave

Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir received light snowfall last night. According to the IMD, Pahalgam will witness a minimum temperature of -6.0 degrees celsius on Tuesday.

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam received light snowfall last night.



As per IMD, Pahalgam will witness a minimum temperature of -6.0°C today pic.twitter.com/BaStg1R8zK — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2022

Meanwhile cold wave, fog conditions continued to prevail in Jammu. The IMD said that Jammu City will witness a minimum temperature of five degrees celsius, while moderate fog conditions will continue to persist today.

Cold wave in Punjab and Haryana

Fog shrouded many parts of Punjab and Haryana where intense cold weather conditions continued on Tuesday. In Narnaul in Haryana, the IMD reported that it witnessed one degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal.

Among other places in the state, Ambala’s minimum was 7.5 degrees Celsius while Karnal’s low was 5.5 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperatures of Hisar, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa settled at 3.9, 6.6, 4.4 and 4 degrees Celsius respectively.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded its minimum at 6.9 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, in Punjab, Bathinda shivered at 1.4 degrees Celsius, Amritsar’s temperature stood at five degrees Celsius, while Gurdaspure recorded three degrees celsius.

Assam hailstorm

Hailstorm was witnessed in Moran area in Assam’s Dibrugarh district. According to the IMD, Dibrugarh will have a minimum temperature of 13 degrees celsius and a maximum temperature of 26 degrees celsius along with a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers on Tuesday.

Watch:

#WATCH | Hailstorm lashes Dibrugarh in Assam. Visuals from Moran area in the district.



As per IMD, Dibrugarh will have a minimum temperature of 13°C & a maximum temperature of 26°C along with a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers, today. pic.twitter.com/48nXDGeTL8 — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2022

Rajasthan’s Churu coldest at 0.5 degrees celsius

Intense cold conditions and fog affected normal life in parts of Rajasthan on Tuesday, with Churu reporting 0.5 degrees celsius on Tuesday. In Fatehpur, Sikar, the mercury settled at minus 0.5 degree Celsius on Monday.

Uttar Pradesh cold wave

Dense fog engulfed parts of Moradabad lowering visibility in many areas. As per IMD, Moradabad to experience ‘fog/mist in the morning and mainly clear sky later’ on Tuesday, with the minimum temperature recorded at six degrees celsius.

According to the IMD, ‘very dense’ fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 metres is ‘dense’, 201 and 500 ‘moderate’, and 501 and 1,000 ‘shallow.’

In the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius. A cold wave is also declared when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches below normal.

A ‘severe’ cold wave is when the minimum temperature dips to two degrees Celsius or the departure from normal is more than 6.4 degrees Celsius.

(With agency inputs)