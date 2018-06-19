North-East Floods: 6 more die in Assam, death toll reaches 31; situation improving in other states

The overall flood situation in the north-east continued to improve today, except in Assam, where six more people died, taking the death toll due to flood-related incidents in the region to 31, officials said.

According to a report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), four people lost their lives in flood-related incidents in worst-hit Karimganj district while two died in Cachar district since yesterday, taking the death toll in the state to 20. Over 5.64 lakh people have been affected by the flood in Nagaon, Hojai, Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi districts. Till yesterday, 5.49 lakh people were hit by the flood across six districts, including Golaghat. Karimganj is the worst hit, affecting nearly 2.36 lakh people, followed by Hailakandi with 2.21 lakh, the report said.

At present, 727 villages in the affected districts are under water and 3,890 hectares of crop areas have been damaged, the report said. It said the authorities are running 457 relief camps and distribution centres in four districts, where 1,57,524 people have taken shelter. At least 9,250 people have been evacuated by the state and national disaster response forces personnel from Karimganj, Hailakandi and Cachar districts since yesterday. Landslides occurred at Kharguli locality in Guwahati, but no casualty was reported, the report said. Barak river at Badarpurghat in Karimganj, Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat and Kushiyara at Karimganj town were flowing above the danger marks, the report said.

In Tripura, the situation has improved and 19,953 people were staying in 61 relief camps in Kailashahar subdivision of Unakoti, the worst affected district, officials said. Over 72,000 people of the district had been in relief camps till yesterday. A large number of the marooned people have left for their homes after flood water receded in rivers Manu and Deo, the officials said. The flood has so far claimed three lives in Tripura. The issue was raised in the Assembly and Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said an elaborate report on the damage caused by the flood would be sent to the Centre for necessary assistance. The state government has constituted a committee to assess the damage and submit it to the Centre at the earliest, he said, adding that compensation will be given to the flood hit people as per norms.

The chief minister was addressing the house after opposition leader Tapan Chakraborty, who is from the worst hit Unakoti district, expressed his concern about the flood affected people. “We are working together with the Central government. Following our request, the Centre has sent choppers along with NDRF personnel to tide over the situation,” Deb said. In Manipur, normal life is gradually coming back as flood water is receding in most of the affected areas, officials said. However, several localities in the five districts of Imphal valley, mostly at Wabagai area of Thoubal district, are still under knee-deep water. The state Relief and Disaster Management department officials said at least 304 village were affected by the flood that claimed eight lives in the state. Water level of major rivers continued a declining trend. Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla and staff members of Imphal Raj Bhavan donated one day salary to the Governor’s Relief Fund for the welfare of the affected people, Raj Bhavan officials said.