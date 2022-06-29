North Bengal GTA Election Results 2022 LIVE: Counting underway; Anit Thapa-led BGPM and Hamro Party in direct contest

North Bengal Civic Election Results 2022 Live Updates, Bengal GTA Election Results 2022: The counting of votes for the elections to the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) in Bengal’s Darjeeling is being taken up today. The votes are also being counted for 22 gram panchayats under the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad in north Bengal and by-polls at six municipal wards in the districts of North 24 Parganas, Hooghly and Purulia. The elections to the GTA, the semi-autonomous council that governs the Darjeeling Hills, are being held after a decade amid a sea of change in the political dynamics of the region.

Voting for the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration in Darjeeling hills and Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad in north Bengal was held on June 26, which saw a turnout of 57 per cent and 78.30 per cent, respectively. GTA, which came into being in 2011, has 45 seats spread across Kalimpong district and parts of Darjeeling district. Voting was held in 922 polling stations, of which five have been identified as critical.

Live Updates

08:47 (IST) 29 Jun 2022 Counting of votes underway The counting of votes is underway for GTA polls in Bengal’s Darjeeling, along with 22 gram panchayats under the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad in north Bengal and by-polls at six municipal wards in the districts of North 24 Parganas, Hooghly and Purulia.