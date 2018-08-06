Normalcy returns to Jharkhand’s Ramgarh village after violent clash erupted between two communities

(Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File)

Normalcy was fast returning to Maganpur village of Ramgarh district a day after a violent clash erupted between two communities over construction of road on disputed land. At least 10 persons belonging to both communities had sustained injuries in the clash, police sources said.

The district administration today called a peace committee meeting, which was attended by representatives of both communities.

Sub-divisional officer, Ramgarh Anant Kumar said that a peace committee meeting was called in Gola to solve the dispute between two communities over the issue of construction of road and both parties agreed to it.

The construction work of the road on the disputed land was stopped by administration in the wake of violence yesterday. Both communities agreed to allow construction of road after demand of a boundary wall around the place of worship was accepted by the administration, Kumar said.

The administration has deployed additional forces in the village to maintain law and order, he added.