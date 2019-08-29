Normal nations don’t push terrorists into neighbouring countries, India tells Pakistan

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

Coming down heavily on Pakistan, India on Thursday asked Islamabad to behave like a normal neighbour. Pakistani leaders have been threatening New Delhi of serious consequences ever since the revocation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370. It has also been reported that the Pakistani army is trying to help terrorists infiltrate into India.

In the backdrop of this, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said: “It is important for them (Pakistan) to now start behaving like a normal neighbour. What do normal neighbours do? You don’t push terrorists into a neighbouring country. You do normal talk, normal trade. This is not something which is happening from Pakistan.”

He referred to Islamabad’s role in providing safe passage to terrorists and said: “We are aware that Pakistan uses terror as state policy and each time we have made them aware of our concerns. We have received information that Pakistan is trying to infiltrate terrorists. We demand that Pakistan must act against the terror groups operating on its soil.”

Kumar refused to respond to a question on the letter written by Pakistan Minister Shireen Mazari to the United Nations. He said: “The letter is not even worth the paper on which it was written. Don’t want to give credence to it by reacting.” He said that India “strongly condemned” the recent statements by Pakistani leadership on matters internal to India.

“These are very irresponsible statements. These statements include references to Jihad and to incite violence in India, this is intended to project an alarmist situation which is far from ground reality. Pakistan needs to understand that the world has seen through its provocative rhetoric based on lies and deceit,” the MEA spokesperson said.

Earlier this week, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that his country will go to any extent on Kashmir. Khan said that now he will be the ambassador for Kashmiris and shall raise their issues on global platforms including the United Nations. He called the revocation of Article 370 a blunder by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.