‘None of my Cabinet ministers understands Hindi’: Mizoram CM writes to Amit Shah requesting Mizo-speaking Chief Secretary

While the Centre had appointed Sharma, the Mizoram government had also picked its candidate for the post. The state government wanted additional chief secretary JC Ramthanga to be elevated to the post.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging him to appoint a Mizo-speaking chief secretary of his government’s choice. His letter came days after the Centre appointed a non-Mizo candidate – 1988-batch IAS officer Renu Sharma of AGMUT cadre as Chief Secretary of Mizoram.

In his October 29 letter, CM Zoramthanga, who heads the Mizo National Front (MNF) which is an ally of the NDA, said that a Chief Secretary without the knowledge of the Mizo language will never be an efficient Chief Secretary for the state and urged the Centre to reconsider its appointment to the post. “The Mizo people by and large generally do not understand Hindi. None of my Cabinet Ministers understands Hindi. Some of them even have a problem with English,” said the CM.

Notably, while the Centre had appointed Sharma, the Mizoram government had also picked its candidate for the post. The state government wanted additional chief secretary JC Ramthanga to be elevated to the post.

However, Sharma assumed charge with effect from November 2. Sharma had earlier been posted to Mizoram twice -with finance and general administration departments in 2011 and home and personnel and administrative departments in 2016.

In his letter, Zoramthanga also said, “…the Government of India never posted a Chief Secretary who does not know the working standard of Mizo language since the creation of the state of Mizoram. Whether it is the UPA Government or the NDA Government at the Centre, this has been a practice since the creation of Mizoram State.”

The Centre appointed Renu Sharma as the new chief secretary of Mizoram without entertaining the request of Chief Minister Zoramthanga, a PTI report said quoting an official. It reported that Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla spoke to Zoramthanga on the issue over the phone from Delhi yesterday.