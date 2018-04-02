Non-subsidised LPG cylinder rates cut by Rs 35, subsidised cylinder cheaper by Rs 1.74

LPG consumption for 2017-18 up to March has reached 21.3 MMT and is expected to reach 23.5 MMT for full year, according to another government official. (Reuters)

In a relief to the households, the oil marketing companies have slashed the prices of non-subsidised and subsidised LPG cylinder by Rs 35.50 and Rs 1.74, respectively. According to the information available on the IOCL (Indian Oil Corporation Limited) website, the revised rates are effective 1 April, 2018. A 14.2 kg non-subsidised cooking gas cylinder is now available for Rs 653.50 in Delhi as against Rs 689 earlier. A subsidised cooking gas cylinder will now cost Rs 491.35 in Delhi as against Rs 493.09 earlier.

A 14.2 kg non-subsidised cooking gas cylinder will now be available for Rs 676 in Kolkata, Rs 625 in Mumbai and Rs 663.50 in Chennai. A subsidised cooking gas cylinder will now be cost Rs 494.33 in Kolkata, Rs 489.04 in Mumbai and Rs 479.44 in Chennai. he prices of 5 kg LPG cylinder have also become cheaper by Rs 15. A 19 kg commercial cylinder is now cheaper by Rs 54.

Petrol, diesel price hike

Meanwhile, the prices of petrol and diesel were hiked today as oil marketing companies raise prices as a result of rising global crude oil prices globally. The prices of petrol will now cost Rs 10-12 paise more in major metros such as Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai at Rs 73.83, 76.54, 81.69 and 76.59 respectively.

In Delhi, the price of petrol have touched a 4-year high. The diesel prices have also surged all-time high levels. The price of petrol in Delhi is Rs. 73.83 per litre. It is the highest since September- 2013, when rates hit Rs 76, according to the data from Indian Oil website. The diesel prices have surged to record high levels at Rs 64.69 a litre in Delhi, Rs 67.38 in Kolkata, Rs 68.89 in Mumbai and Rs. 68.24 in Chennai.