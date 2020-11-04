  • MORE MARKET STATS

Non-payment of staff salaries: HC directs AAP govt to release funds to four DU colleges by November 9

November 4, 2020 5:44 PM

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad observed that a major festival, Diwali, is round the corner and the government is depriving people of their salaries.

The bench also directed the four colleges -- Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, Bhagini Nivedita College, Aditi Mahavidyalaya Women's College and Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies -- to forthwith release the pending salaries of teaching and non-teaching staff, after receiving funds from the Delhi government.

The Delhi High Court Wednesday directed the AAP government to release by November 9, remaining amount of two quarters to four Delhi University colleges, fully funded by it, to enable the institutes to release pending salaries of staffers.

The bench also directed the four colleges — Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, Bhagini Nivedita College, Aditi Mahavidyalaya Women’s College and Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies — to forthwith release the pending salaries of teaching and non-teaching staff, after receiving funds from the Delhi government.

The high court was hearing a plea by various teachers seeking direction to the institutions, which are affiliated to the varsity and fully funded by the Delhi government, to release their salaries pending for the last four months.

